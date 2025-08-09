Pakistan, Tajikistan joint counterterrorism drill ‘Dosti-II’ concludes

Troops from both sides ‘displayed the highest standards of professional excellence’: ISPR

Drills aim at strengthening bilateral military cooperation, refining counterterrorism procedures

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan concluded a joint counterterrorism exercise codenamed “Dosti-II” on Saturday, the military’s media wing said, with the former expressing satisfaction over having met “all training and military diplomacy objectives.”

“Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Counter Terrorism Exercise Dosti-II was conducted from 4-9 August 2025 at Fakhrobod Base, Tajikistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. “Two combat teams from the Light Commando Battalion, Pakistan Army, and four combat teams from Tajikistan Special Forces participated in the exercise. All training and military diplomacy objectives were achieved successfully.”

The two countries have stepped up security collaboration in recent years to combat militancy and cross-border crime.

The exercise concluded with a ceremony attended by Pakistan’s Defense Attaché in Tajikistan as chief guest alongside senior Tajik military officials.

Troops from both sides “displayed the highest standards of professional excellence,” ISPR said.

The statement informed the training focused on refining counterterrorism drills, procedures, and techniques through joint operations.

Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close bilateral ties, underpinned by trade, energy, and connectivity projects such as the CASA-1000 electricity transmission line, which will deliver surplus hydropower from Central Asia to Pakistan.

Earlier this year in May, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in Dushanbe to discuss bilateral strategic cooperation and expressed a resolve to strengthen their counterterrorism partnership and jointly work to prevent human smuggling and other organized crime.

The two countries are also members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.