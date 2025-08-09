Pakistan-India Asia Cup match to go ahead despite tensions, says ECB official

Despite ongoing political tensions between Pakistan and India, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) remains confident that the highly anticipated Asia Cup clash between the two nations will take place as scheduled.

The rivalry between Pakistan and India has been fraught with challenges, particularly since a terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam escalated hostilities and caused a significant rift in cricketing relations. This tension led to the cancellation of several fixtures, including two World Championship of Legends (WCL) matches, after the India Champions players refused to compete against their Pakistani counterparts.

Initially scheduled to be held in India, the Asia Cup was relocated to the UAE due to these unresolved diplomatic issues. India and Pakistan have been drawn into the same group for the tournament, with the possibility of facing each other up to three times between September 14 and 28, given the Super Four and final stages.

However, with less than a month left before the tournament begins, ECB Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed has expressed optimism that the two teams will indeed clash on the field. “We can’t make any guarantees, but comparing the Asia Cup to a private event like the WCL is not a fair comparison,” Subhan said in an interview with The National newspaper. “For the Asia Cup, government approvals are obtained beforehand, which was done before the schedule was confirmed. So, we are hopeful there won’t be a repeat of the situation we had at the WCL.”

The India-Pakistan rivalry in cricket has been one of the sport’s most electric matchups, and despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions, the ECB is determined to make the event a success, ensuring that cricket remains an arena where the two nations can compete.