NATIONAL

Khawaja Asif refutes recent statements by Indian IAF chief regarding Operation Sindoor

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly refuted recent statements by the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Amar Preet Singh regarding Operation Sindoor, dismissing claims of Pakistani jet losses as “implausible” and “ill-timed.”

In a robust response shared on social media, Asif maintained that India’s military leadership is masking the “strategic shortsightedness” of Indian politicians, labeling them as “faces of monumental failure.”

Asif highlighted that for over three months, India remained silent on these claims, while Pakistan provided detailed technical briefings to international media post-Operation Sindoor. Independent observers, including world leaders, senior Indian politicians, and foreign intelligence, acknowledged the destruction of multiple Indian Air Force aircraft, including Rafales.

He said that Pakistan successfully neutralized six Indian jets, S400 air defense systems, and unmanned aircraft, while disabling several Indian airbases. He emphasized that no Pakistani aircraft were hit during the operation, and Indian losses along the Line of Control were significantly heavier.

Challenging India’s narrative, Khawaja Asif proposed that both nations open their aircraft inventories for independent verification to reveal the truth. “If the truth is in question, let both sides open their aircraft inventories—though we suspect this would lay bare the reality India seeks to obscure,” he stated.

Asif condemned India’s “comical narratives” as politically motivated, warning that such falsehoods risk dangerous miscalculations in a nuclearized region.

“Wars are not won by falsehoods but by moral authority, national resolve, and professional competence,” he asserted, urging India to refrain from destabilizing actions.

Previous article
Sixth spell of monsoon turn many Lahore localities into mini lakes
Next article
India suffering from global isolation after tense relations with US, China: US magazine report
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI’s Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in three May 9 cases rejected

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday rejected the interim bail petitions filed by former leader of the opposition in the National...

Trump reaffirms Indian fighter jets were shot down during India-Pakistan standoff

Saudi Crown Prince invites PM Shehbaz to attend 9th FII Forum

Marwat blames Aleema Khan for absolute control over PTI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.