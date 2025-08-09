NATIONAL

Hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case adjourned

By Mian Abrar

RAWALPINDI: The hearing of the Toshakhana II case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi has been adjourned.

According to sources, the hearing was scheduled to take place today at Adiala Jail before the Special Central Judge Islamabad, but the court has now adjourned the proceedings.

The court staff formally informed Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, about the postponement.

According to the court staff, a new date for the case will be given today at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad.

