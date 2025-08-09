Bilawal calls on PM Shehbaz, discusses political situation

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday along with a delegation to discuss the overall political situation of the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting discussed the political and law and order situation in the country. Bilawal also discussed matters related to the power sharing between the PPP and the PML-N with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Bilawal Bhutto condoles with PM on death of his cousin Mian Shafi and prayers were also offered for the eternal peace of Mian Shafi.

Senator Sherry Rehman and Member of National Assembly Aseefa Bhutto Zardari were also present with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Member of National Assembly Saira Afzal Tarar, and Speaker of Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan were also present in the meeting.

PM Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged that PPP was an important ally of the government. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party supported the government’s every step aimed at bringing economic stability in the country.

The PPP delegation lauded the government’s prudent economic policies that helped stabilize the country’s economy. The PPP delegation expressed full confidence in the government’s policies and initiatives, which the prime minister welcomed warmly.