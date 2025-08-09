14 facilitators held, three terror hideout destroyed in joint Bannu search operation: police

BANNU: As many as 14 facilitators of terrorists were arrested and three hideouts were destroyed on Friday during a police search and targeted operation carried out alongside security forces in areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu, the police confirmed.

The search and targeted operation was carried out amid a spate of terrorist and quadcopter attacks in the Hoveed and Wazirabad areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu.

In a statement, Bannu police spokesperson Khanzala Quraishi said, “The Pakistan Army and police conducted a joint operation in Hoveed and Wazirabad areas based on intelligence inputs and arrested 14 facilitators of the banned organization, while 3 hideouts of terrorists were demolished.”

Quraishi added that the operation was carried out on information about the presence of terrorists in Wazirabad and Tudonar along the Tuchi River, where five suspected targets were cleared. Security forces also seized three vehicles, which included two motorcycles and a rickshaw.

“Joint patrols were also conducted in Hoveed Bazaar and its surroundings to ensure the presence of security forces in the area,” the police spokesperson added.

In a statement issued early in the day, Quraishi had said, “This operation has been launched on the basis of intelligence reports, the main objective of which is to cleanse the area from the scourge of terrorism and establish lasting peace.”

The operation began at 5am on Friday, according to Quraishi, and was launched on the instructions of Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan under the supervision of District Police Officer Saleem Abbasi Kalachi.

“During the operation, security forces and police personnel have completely surrounded the area and house-to-house searches are ongoing,” the statement said.

“In case of any suspicious activity or resistance, immediate and effective action is being taken so that the terrorists do not get any chance to escape or hide.”

A curfew was imposed in the area during the duration of the operation for the sake of public safety, and citizens were advised to cooperate with security agencies and stay indoors.

“Immediately report any suspicious person or activity to the relevant authorities,” the statement read.

“Authorities have warned that providing any kind of facility or assistance to terrorists is a serious crime, and strict legal action will be taken against such elements.”

Over the past few months, multiple areas of KP—including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur—have seen a series of attacks, particularly targeting police personnel in Bannu in July.

Last week, a police constable was martyred in a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Bannu, where an exchange of fire also left three terrorists dead and three policemen injured.

In July, terrorists used a quadcopter to attack a police station in Miryan, Bannu, making it the fifth such attack at the installation in a month.