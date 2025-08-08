Xi tells Putin China will continue to promote peace talks in Ukraine crisis

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China will remain consistent in its position on the Ukraine crisis and will continue promoting peace talks no matter how the situation evolves.

In his phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi elaborated on China’s principled stance on the crisis and stressed that complex issues have no simple solutions.

The Chinese side is glad to see Russia and the United States maintain contact, improve their relations and promote a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Xi said.

Putin, on his part, shared Russia’s perspective on the current situation of the Ukraine crisis and the recent interactions between Russia and the United States.

He said Russia highly appreciates China’s constructive role in promoting a political resolution to the crisis.

Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination will not be changed under any circumstances, and Russia is willing to maintain close communication with the Chinese side, said Putin.

During the call, the two leaders also spoke highly of the high-level political mutual trust and strategic cooperation between China and Russia, and agreed to jointly promote a greater development of bilateral relations.

China and Russia, the leaders said, will work closely in preparation for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin to ensure a successful gathering of friendship, solidarity and fruitful results and drive the SCO’s high-quality development.