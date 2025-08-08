UK opens ‘fully-funded’ Scholarships for Pakistani students – Here’s how to apply

Aspiring Pakistani professionals now have the opportunity to study in the UK through the prestigious Chevening Scholarship, with applications officially open. The UK government-funded scholarship, which provides a fully funded Master’s degree opportunity, offers a complete financial package, including tuition fees, travel expenses, and living costs for one year of postgraduate study at any UK university.

The application window for the 2025 intake is open from August 5 to October 7, providing just over two months for eligible candidates to apply. The scholarship is designed to empower emerging leaders, professionals, and decision-makers by providing them with world-class education and valuable global exposure.

A Path to Leadership

Chevening alumni have gone on to play significant roles in various sectors such as government, business, academia, and civil society, making a tangible impact on their respective fields. This year’s scholarship program is expected to attract high-caliber candidates from diverse backgrounds, further contributing to Pakistan’s development and global presence.

How to Apply

Candidates interested in applying for the Chevening Scholarship can do so via the official portal at www.chevening.org/apply. Applicants are required to provide their academic records, professional experience, and a compelling personal statement that highlights their leadership potential and future career aspirations.

The British High Commission has highlighted that the selection process is highly competitive, with applications being assessed based on academic merit, leadership qualities, and the applicant’s potential to contribute to Pakistan’s progress upon their return.

With hundreds of Chevening alumni already contributing to the development of Pakistan, the scholarship program continues to foster future leaders equipped to bring about positive change.