NATIONAL

UK opens ‘fully-funded’ Scholarships for Pakistani students – Here’s how to apply

By Web Desk

Aspiring Pakistani professionals now have the opportunity to study in the UK through the prestigious Chevening Scholarship, with applications officially open. The UK government-funded scholarship, which provides a fully funded Master’s degree opportunity, offers a complete financial package, including tuition fees, travel expenses, and living costs for one year of postgraduate study at any UK university.

The application window for the 2025 intake is open from August 5 to October 7, providing just over two months for eligible candidates to apply. The scholarship is designed to empower emerging leaders, professionals, and decision-makers by providing them with world-class education and valuable global exposure.

A Path to Leadership

Chevening alumni have gone on to play significant roles in various sectors such as government, business, academia, and civil society, making a tangible impact on their respective fields. This year’s scholarship program is expected to attract high-caliber candidates from diverse backgrounds, further contributing to Pakistan’s development and global presence.

How to Apply

Candidates interested in applying for the Chevening Scholarship can do so via the official portal at www.chevening.org/apply. Applicants are required to provide their academic records, professional experience, and a compelling personal statement that highlights their leadership potential and future career aspirations.

The British High Commission has highlighted that the selection process is highly competitive, with applications being assessed based on academic merit, leadership qualities, and the applicant’s potential to contribute to Pakistan’s progress upon their return.

With hundreds of Chevening alumni already contributing to the development of Pakistan, the scholarship program continues to foster future leaders equipped to bring about positive change.

Previous article
Prince William prepares to kick Prince Andrew out of Royal Family amid latest Epstein scandal
Next article
Israel’s expansionist actions threaten regional peace: FO
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Amal Clooney stuns in fuchsia gown during Italian getaway with George...

Amal Clooney made a striking appearance in Lake Como, Italy, with her husband, George Clooney, turning heads with a bold fashion choice that marked...

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dead at 48 — cause of death revealed

Jennifer Lopez suffers major embarrassment in Istanbul but handles situation gracefully

Gold prices in Pakistan: Rates for today – August 8, 2025

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.