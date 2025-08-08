Students in Karachi develop innovative ablution water recycling system

KARACHI: In a groundbreaking achievement, students from the Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) have created a water recycling system designed specifically for ablution (wuzu), marking a significant step towards water conservation and addressing Pakistan’s environmental challenges. The project, named “Nahr Al Khair” (River of Goodness), has been installed at Jamia Masjid Ali in the Buffer Zone area of Karachi.

The system aims to prevent the wastage of water used for wuzu by recycling it through a carefully designed three-stage filtration process. The system consists of three tanks, each serving a specific purpose in filtering the water. The first tank uses natural materials like coarse and fine stones, gravel, and charcoal to remove larger particles and solid waste. The second tank filters out smaller pollutants and impurities, while the final tank allows the cleaned water to seep into the ground, contributing to groundwater recharge through soil absorption and boreholes.

The project was developed by a group of students under the guidance of Engineer Syed Muhammad Saad. The students behind the project include Omar Ayan Abbas, Muhammad Tabrez, Muhammad Khizr, Muhammad Shayan, Muhammad Naseem, Abu Bakr, Syed Hassan, Muhammad Huzaifa, Owais Qureshi, Muhammad Zubair, Sheikh Shahzad, Syed Ammar, Muhammad Alian, Abdullah Faisal, Ali Abbas Rizvi, Syed Zulfiqar Ali, Syed Zain Ali, Syed Hamza, and Ayan.

Experts view this system as a sustainable solution to the growing water crisis in the country. The students hope the project will raise awareness about water conservation and inspire others to take similar steps at the community level.