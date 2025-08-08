NATIONAL

Sindh schools to stay closed from August 14 to 17

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has announced a four-day holiday for both public and private schools, starting from August 14, in observance of religious and national events. Schools will remain closed on August 15 for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), followed by the regular weekend holidays on August 16 and 17.

The announcement confirmed that August 14, Independence Day, and August 15 for Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) would result in a break for students, with schools reopening on August 18.

Previous article
Modi avoids meeting Trump over potential encounter with COAS Munir: Bloomberg
Next article
At least 10 dead and 33 missing after flash floods in China’s Gansu province
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Netanyahu acknowledges India’s use of Israeli weapons against Pakistan during Op...

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that weapons supplied by Tel Aviv were used by India during "Operation Sindoor" — the...

Haider Ali released on bail following rape charge in Manchester

JD Vance rules out US recognition of Palestinian state

Bhittai’s 282nd Urs begins on August 9

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.