Sindh schools to stay closed from August 14 to 17

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has announced a four-day holiday for both public and private schools, starting from August 14, in observance of religious and national events. Schools will remain closed on August 15 for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), followed by the regular weekend holidays on August 16 and 17.

The announcement confirmed that August 14, Independence Day, and August 15 for Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) would result in a break for students, with schools reopening on August 18.