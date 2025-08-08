NATIONAL

Punjab launches strict crackdown on falcon and quail poaching

By News Desk

LAHORE: In a move to combat the illegal hunting of falcons and quails during the hunting season, Chief Wildlife Ranger Mubeen Elahi has ordered all field officers to remain highly vigilant. The department has deployed newly trained rangers and established raid teams to monitor and prevent illegal activities.

A “zero-tolerance policy” has been put in place, with immediate FIR registration against violators. Landowners who allow illegal hunting on their properties will also face legal consequences. The department emphasized the importance of strict accountability, holding the deputy chief of wildlife rangers responsible for any complaints or violations during the operation.

Previous article
Workers electrocuted while installing shop signboard
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Lahore launches its first electric train for urban transit

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversaw the trial run of Pakistan's first urban electric train, the Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SART) system,...

Imran Khan announces PTI won’t field candidates for disqualified seats

‘2nd in less than two months’: Field Marshal Asim Munir to visit US this week: report

Pakistan gives stern warning to India of deep strikes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.