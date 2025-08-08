Punjab launches strict crackdown on falcon and quail poaching

LAHORE: In a move to combat the illegal hunting of falcons and quails during the hunting season, Chief Wildlife Ranger Mubeen Elahi has ordered all field officers to remain highly vigilant. The department has deployed newly trained rangers and established raid teams to monitor and prevent illegal activities.

A “zero-tolerance policy” has been put in place, with immediate FIR registration against violators. Landowners who allow illegal hunting on their properties will also face legal consequences. The department emphasized the importance of strict accountability, holding the deputy chief of wildlife rangers responsible for any complaints or violations during the operation.