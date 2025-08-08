Princess Diana’s name gets dragged into Prince Harry’s Sentebale bullying scandal

The ongoing dispute between Prince Harry and Sentebale took a surprising turn after Princess Diana’s name was brought into the conversation, sparking backlash from sources close to the Duke of Sussex. The charity, founded nearly two decades ago by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, has been at the center of controversy following the Duke’s departure in March, amid allegations of bullying and poor governance.

On August 5, the UK’s Charity Commission released a report clearing Prince Harry of any claims of harassment, misogyny, or bullying within the organization. However, the investigation also pointed to the internal management failures that led to a breakdown in leadership, with the Commission stating that the media storm surrounding the dispute caused “incalculable damage” to the charity’s reputation.

In the aftermath of the Commission’s findings, Sentebale’s chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, responded by referencing the charity’s founding in memory of Princess Diana and Queen Mamohato of Lesotho, noting that despite the recent turmoil, the vision of the founders remained a guiding force.

Criticism Over Diana’s Involvement

However, this statement drew criticism from a source close to Prince Harry, who called it in “poor taste.” According to the source, bringing up Princess Diana’s memory in connection with the conflict was inappropriate and insensitive. “For Sophie Chandauka to invoke Princess Diana’s memory in her defense was in the poorest possible taste,” the source told The Telegraph. “She’s gotten what she wanted, which is control of the charity, but unfortunately, it’s the children of Lesotho and Botswana who are the real victims here.”

The insider also expressed that it was “devastating” for Prince Harry to witness Sentebale — a cause he had dedicated his life to for nearly 20 years — facing such turmoil. The Duke, according to reports, is now considering other ways to continue supporting young people in Southern Africa.

Ongoing Tensions at Sentebale

The tension between Harry and Chandauka has not been resolved, with recent statements from Sentebale hinting that the battle is far from over. On August 6, the charity released a statement implying that while the Commission had not investigated individual allegations, further action could be taken through “more appropriate avenues.”

It remains unclear how this dispute will impact the future of Sentebale, but it is evident that the Duke of Sussex, whose personal connection to the charity stems from a deep commitment to his late mother’s legacy, has been profoundly affected by the unfolding events.