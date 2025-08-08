PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 date for October 5

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has confirmed that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 will take place on October 5 at 10:00 am nationwide. According to the official notification, students can only take the MDCAT in the province of their domicile to ensure transparency and consistency in the examination process.

Registration for the exam will open on August 8 and close on August 25. Candidates who miss the regular deadline can register with a late fee until September 1. The registration fee for local candidates is Rs9,000, with a late fee of Rs13,000. For candidates abroad, the fee is Rs45,000, and Rs55,000 with the late fee.

The MDCAT 2025 will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with 15% of the questions set at a higher difficulty level.