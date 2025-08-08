NATIONAL

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 date for October 5

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has confirmed that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 will take place on October 5 at 10:00 am nationwide. According to the official notification, students can only take the MDCAT in the province of their domicile to ensure transparency and consistency in the examination process.

Registration for the exam will open on August 8 and close on August 25. Candidates who miss the regular deadline can register with a late fee until September 1. The registration fee for local candidates is Rs9,000, with a late fee of Rs13,000. For candidates abroad, the fee is Rs45,000, and Rs55,000 with the late fee.

The MDCAT 2025 will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with 15% of the questions set at a higher difficulty level.

Previous article
Pakistan secures silver, two bronze medals at International Economics Olympiad in Baku
Next article
PM expresses concern over alarming population growth rate
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover public funds

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi held a public auction on Thursday for six commercial properties linked to real estate magnate Malik Riaz...

PM expresses concern over alarming population growth rate

Pakistan secures silver, two bronze medals at International Economics Olympiad in Baku

Govt suspends 3G, 4G services in Balochistan for ‘security reasons’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.