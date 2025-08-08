PM lauds $2.7b exports in first fiscal month as highly encouraging

Premier notes a 17pc YoY increase in exports from July 2024-25, calling it a positive indicator of economic progress

Commends economic team’s performance, reiterating commitment to enhancing exports, encouraging investment, and fostering a business-friendly environment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s exports reaching $2.7 billion in the first month of the new fiscal year.

In a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s office on Thursday, the Prime Minister noted a 17% year-on-year increase in exports from July 2024 to July 2025, calling it a highly encouraging development. He added that the 9% month-on-month growth in just one month is a positive indicator of economic progress.

Highlighting the government’s focus on export-led growth, the Prime Minister said that sound economic policies and priorities have set key economic indicators in the right direction. He commended the performance of the economic team and reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing exports, encouraging investment, and fostering a business-friendly environment.

He further noted that the implementation of the faceless customs assessment system is improving port operations, and the rise in the tax-to-GDP ratio is a positive development. He also welcomed recent improvements in Pakistan’s credit ratings by international financial institutions as a sign of growing economic stability.

Shehbaz Sharif also shared that $34.9 billion were received as remittances in the last fiscal year, reflecting a 28.8% increase compared to FY 2023-24. He stated that more facilities are being provided to overseas Pakistanis.

The Prime Minister praised the performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, noting that the PSX 100 Index surpassed the 145,000 mark, achieving historic growth in recent days.

He concluded by once again appreciating the efforts of the economic team and reaffirmed the government’s determination to boost exports, attract investment, and improve the overall economic climate.

Sardar Ghulam Abbas, Raja Riaz Meet PM

Meanwhile, member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Ghulam Abbas and former MNA Raja Riaz met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, Sardar Ghulam Abbas briefed the Prime Minister on matters related to his constituency.

The meeting also included discussions on the overall national and political situation of the country.