PM expresses concern over alarming population growth rate

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday raised concerns about Pakistan’s annual population growth rate of 2.55%, calling it an alarming trend that requires immediate, coordinated policy action. He chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review the challenges posed by the country’s rising population and discuss strategies for managing it effectively.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for comprehensive planning to ensure the country’s growing youth population becomes a productive force in the economy. “A large segment of our population comprises young people, who are the most valuable asset for our country,” he said, underlining the importance of empowering youth and integrating them into the economic mainstream.

Shehbaz also highlighted the need for greater gender inclusion, stressing the importance of women’s participation in the workforce. “Women constitute a significant portion of our human capital, and we must ensure greater employment opportunities for them,” he added.

The Prime Minister directed the formation of a committee to develop a national policy on population management in close collaboration with provincial governments. He emphasized the importance of a unified response from both federal and provincial levels to address the issue.

Additionally, the Prime Minister called for a nationwide awareness campaign to educate citizens about the consequences of unchecked population growth and its impact on sustainable development. The meeting also saw discussions on proposals and recommendations to tackle the growing population, with officials noting that long-term solutions would require provincial cooperation and public engagement.