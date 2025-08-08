HEADLINES

PM expresses concern over alarming population growth rate

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday raised concerns about Pakistan’s annual population growth rate of 2.55%, calling it an alarming trend that requires immediate, coordinated policy action. He chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review the challenges posed by the country’s rising population and discuss strategies for managing it effectively.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for comprehensive planning to ensure the country’s growing youth population becomes a productive force in the economy. “A large segment of our population comprises young people, who are the most valuable asset for our country,” he said, underlining the importance of empowering youth and integrating them into the economic mainstream.

Shehbaz also highlighted the need for greater gender inclusion, stressing the importance of women’s participation in the workforce. “Women constitute a significant portion of our human capital, and we must ensure greater employment opportunities for them,” he added.

The Prime Minister directed the formation of a committee to develop a national policy on population management in close collaboration with provincial governments. He emphasized the importance of a unified response from both federal and provincial levels to address the issue.

Additionally, the Prime Minister called for a nationwide awareness campaign to educate citizens about the consequences of unchecked population growth and its impact on sustainable development. The meeting also saw discussions on proposals and recommendations to tackle the growing population, with officials noting that long-term solutions would require provincial cooperation and public engagement.

Previous article
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 date for October 5
Next article
NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover public funds
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover public funds

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi held a public auction on Thursday for six commercial properties linked to real estate magnate Malik Riaz...

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 date for October 5

Pakistan secures silver, two bronze medals at International Economics Olympiad in Baku

Govt suspends 3G, 4G services in Balochistan for ‘security reasons’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.