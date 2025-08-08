NATIONAL

Pakistan phasing out US-made Cobras for China’s Z-10ME gunships

By News Desk

BEIJING: Pakistan is moving forward with a major shift in its military aviation strategy by phasing out its decades-old U.S.-made AH-1F Cobra attack helicopters in favor of China’s advanced Z-10ME gunships.

This transition marks a significant change in Pakistan’s defense capabilities and its growing defense ties with China.

The decision comes after several attempts to modernize Pakistan’s helicopter fleet with U.S. AH-1Z Vipers and Turkey’s T-129 helicopters failed due to sanctions and logistical issues. With the induction of the Z-10ME, Pakistan aims to modernize its attack helicopter fleet to improve its defense preparedness.

The Z-10ME, an export-oriented version of China’s Z-10 attack helicopter, was first showcased at the 2016 Zhuhai Airshow and later revealed in full form in 2018. As part of the deal signed in 2021, Pakistan is set to receive at least 30 Z-10ME helicopters, with deliveries already underway since 2023.

Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, confirmed that China is committed to sharing its defense technology with friendly nations like Pakistan. He emphasized that China-Pakistan defense cooperation is aimed at maintaining regional and international security and stability, rather than targeting any third party.

This development represents a key milestone in the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, as both nations continue to enhance their defense and security collaboration.

