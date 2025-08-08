NATIONAL

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize illicit drugs worth $38m near Pasni coast

By Staff Report
  • Seized drugs, including 1,100kg of hashish, 50kg of crystal meth, and 100kg of heroin, handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Force and Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) captured about 1,250 kilogrammes of illicit drugs worth $38 million from smugglers near Balochistan’s Pasni coast, the navy’s media wing said on Thursday.

“The value of the seized consignment in the international market is approximately $38 million,” a press release from the navy said. “The consignment was being smuggled via the Arabian Sea to international destinations.”

It added that the seized items, comprising 1,100kg of hashish, 50kg of crystal meth, and 100kg of heroin, have been handed over to the ANF for further legal proceedings.

“This successful operation by the Pakistan Navy and ANF, resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs, is a testament to PN’s resolve to fight against illegal activities as a national obligation,” the statement said.

“Pakistan Navy will continue to shoulder its responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.”

The navy and ANF have previously worked in several intelligence-based joint operations to counter unlawful activities along the coast.

Last year, the navy seized a large quantity of narcotics in the north Arabian Sea during a regional maritime security patrol.

In February 2023, a joint intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation in the Arabian Sea resulted in the seizure of narcotics worth Rs3 billion.

Previous article
‘Wish, Not reality’: Kh Asif debunks ‘resignation reports’
Next article
PM lauds $2.7b exports in first fiscal month as highly encouraging
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Students in Karachi develop innovative ablution water recycling system

KARACHI: In a groundbreaking achievement, students from the Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) have created a water recycling system designed specifically for ablution (wuzu),...

Court orders exhumation to investigate suspicious burial

Asif reveals large-scale property purchases in Portugal by Pakistani bureaucrats

Lahore launches its first electric train for urban transit

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.