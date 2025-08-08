Norwegian, Punjab police discuss tackling growing cybercrime, digital fraud

Norwegian police delegation meets Punjab IGP, agree on enhancing mutual cooperation

LAHORE: The Punjab Police and Norwegian Police agreed on enhancing mutual cooperation in different sectors, including the capacity-building of Punjab Police in tackling the growing challenges of cybercrime and digital fraud, according to a statement issued from the Central Police Office.

The consensus was developed during a meeting between a high-level delegation of Norwegian police and Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar at the Central Police Office, according to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police.

Punjab Additional IG Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, AIG Admin Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi, AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem, and SSP Investigation Rawalpindi Saba Sattar, along with other senior officers, were present in the meeting.

The delegation included Deputy Chief of Norwegian Police Ketil Haukass, Norwegian Police Chief Superintendent Torkjeld Jevne, newly appointed Nordic Liaison Officer Borge Enoksen, outgoing Nordic Liaison Officer Per Martin Bjartan, and Advisor to the Nordic Liaison Officer at the Norwegian Embassy Sagheer Afzal, he added.

In the statement, the spokesperson said, “IGP Dr Anwar briefed the Norwegian police officers on the measures taken by Punjab Police for the security of foreign nationals. He mentioned that close cooperation and strong ties existed between the Punjab Police and Norwegian Police for the elimination of international organized crime.”

The spokesperson quoted the IGP that Punjab and Norwegian police were on the same page in combating terrorism, extremism, narcotics, organized crime, human trafficking, and money laundering. “Training exchange with Norwegian police was also discussed to tackle the growing challenges of cybercrime and digital fraud,” the statement stated.

On the occasion, the IG Police reiterated the police resolve to ensure the security of foreign nationals, including those from Norway, labeling it as among the top priorities of Punjab Police.

“Special Protection Unit (SPU) is diligently performing security duties for foreign nationals across the province,” Dr Anwar stated.

He added that IT-based policing was being promoted for crime control and public service delivery, the statement said.

Later, the Punjab IG Police presented the head of the delegation with a special book titled Thanay Punjab De based on the upgradation of police stations in Punjab, while the delegation presented a souvenir to AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem.

Top-performing CCD officers honored with commendations letters

Meanwhile, in line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s Safe Punjab Vision, the Crime Control Department (CCD) is actively cracking down on heinous crimes. A significant decrease in the crime rate has been observed across the province, including Lahore. Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the outstanding performance of CCD officers and awarded them appreciation letters during a ceremony held at the Central Police Office.

Additional IG CCD Punjab Sohail Zafar Chattha, DIG CCD Umar Farooq Salamat, DIG CCD Waqasul Hassan, Tanveer Hussain Tunio SSP Admin, RO Gujranwala Mansoor Aman, SSP CCD Lahore Aftab Phulrwan, SP Legal Headquarters Rana Ibad Ahmad Khan were awarded appreciation letters.

Similarly, Kamran Amir Khan RO CCD Multan, Shahmeer Ahmad SP CCD Lahore, Rana Ibad DSP Legal CCD, and DSP Nasir Abbas Panjotha were also encouraged with appreciation letters.

On this occasion, the Punjab IG Police said that the CCD has shown remarkable performance in suppressing heinous crimes within a very short time.