NATIONAL

NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover public funds

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi held a public auction on Thursday for six commercial properties linked to real estate magnate Malik Riaz and Bahria Town. This auction is part of NAB’s efforts to recover defaulted funds under a court-approved plea bargain.

According to a statement from NAB, the auction saw the successful sale of Rubaish Marquee for Rs500 million, with payment and property transfer currently in progress. Two other properties, Corporate Office-I and Corporate Office-II, received conditional offers at or above their reserve prices, but their sale is pending final approval from NAB’s competent authority.

Three properties failed to attract qualifying bids and remain unsold. NAB announced plans to conduct a re-auction for these properties in the near future.

The accountability watchdog reiterated its commitment to the transparent recovery of public funds and strict adherence to accountability laws.

News Desk
News Desk

