Modi avoids meeting Trump over potential encounter with COAS Munir: Bloomberg

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined a meeting with US President Donald Trump in June, fearing a possible encounter with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir. According to Bloomberg, Modi was concerned that Trump might arrange a meeting between him and Munir if they were both at the White House simultaneously.

This decision followed tensions between Modi and Trump after the US president made claims about preventing a nuclear war, which India rejected, asserting that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was a result of direct negotiations. The situation worsened after a phone call between Modi and Trump on June 17, where Modi emphasized that India did not accept mediation in the conflict.

Modi’s rejection of the meeting also came after learning that Trump planned to host Munir at the White House, prompting him to decline an invitation to visit Washington. The strained relations resulted in Trump imposing a 50% tariff on Indian exports, further escalating tensions between the two countries.

Field Marshal Munir is set to visit the US again this week for the retirement ceremony of US Central Command chief General Michael Kurilla, marking his second visit in under two months.