Kidney transplant racket exposed

RAWAT: The Rawat Police uncovered a gang involved in illegal organ transplantation on Thursday, arresting one member during a raid at a private housing society. However, six other suspects, including a surgeon and his accomplices, managed to escape.

A police spokesperson said the operation began when a patrol team received a tip-off about an illegal organ transplantation site. Upon raiding the location, they discovered a man tied to a stretcher. The victim later revealed that he was lured to the site under the guise of a job offer and subjected to medical tests after being sedated, with the intention of having his kidney removed.

During the investigation, the arrested suspect admitted that the gang had been selling kidneys to affluent local and foreign nationals. Authorities also recovered medical supplies, including kidney transplantation equipment. The police managed to prevent the victim’s kidney removal through their timely intervention.

The arrested individual, identified as Zafarullah, has provided significant information, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects. Investigations into the broader network involved in the illegal trade are ongoing.

Factory fire unveils lack of safety protocols
Global outcry as Israel moves to take control of Gaza City
