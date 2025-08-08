Jennifer Lopez suffers major embarrassment in Istanbul but handles situation gracefully

Jennifer Lopez had an unexpected encounter while shopping in Istanbul’s upscale Istinye Park mall when a security guard reportedly refused her entry into a Chanel boutique. However, the A-list star’s reaction to being turned away was surprisingly calm and unbothered.

According to Turkiye Today, Lopez, who was dressed in a baby pink set with matching sunglasses, approached the Chanel store on Monday afternoon. When she was stopped by the security guard, Lopez reportedly responded with a simple, “OK, no problem,” before walking away without any visible frustration.

Shortly after the incident, store employees are said to have approached the pop star with an invitation to return, but Lopez declined their offer. Instead, the singer turned her attention to nearby fashion houses, spending her time and money at Celine and Beymen, with reports suggesting she made purchases worth tens of thousands of dollars.

A Busy Summer Tour and a Birthday Celebration in Turkey

Lopez, currently on her 19-stop summer tour titled Up All Night, has been keeping fans updated on her performances, although she has yet to post about her August 5 show in Istanbul. The tour, which began in Vigo, Spain, on July 8, is set to conclude on August 10 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Despite the Chanel incident, Lopez has remained in good spirits and celebrated her 54th birthday in Turkey on July 24, the day after her performance in Antalya. Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, she wrote, “BirthDAY 💗🧡💚” along with a makeup-free selfie. The photos included scenes of her dancing around a birthday cake, singing on stage, and relaxing at her hotel, while also expressing gratitude to her fans: “What a gift you all are! Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday wishes.”

Lopez’s representatives did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.