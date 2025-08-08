JD Vance rules out US recognition of Palestinian state

WASHINGTON: US Vice President JD Vance reiterated that Washington had no plans to recognise a Palestinian state, questioning the meaning of recognition “given the lack of a functional government there.”

Britain and the United States may disagree on how to address the Gaza crisis but share common goals in the region, US Vice President JD Vance said Friday at the start of talks with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in southern England.

Vance, who has previously criticised Britain’s governing Labour Party, arrived in London with his wife Usha and their three children before heading to Chevening, the red-brick country residence used by the British foreign minister.

Appearing before reporters, the two leaders displayed a warm rapport, with Lammy recommending a coastal walk in Kent and Vance professing his “love” for Britain.

Policy differences

Asked about Britain’s plan to recognise Palestine, Vance said the US and UK shared a goal of resolving the Middle East crisis but differed on methods.

“We may have some disagreements about how exactly to accomplish that goal, and we’ll talk about that today,” he said.

Britain, by contrast, intends to recognise Palestine along with France and Canada to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the Gaza conflict and humanitarian crisis.

Personal diplomacy

Earlier Friday, Vance and Lammy went fishing in the lake behind Chevening House, joking with reporters about their catch — or lack thereof. “Before beginning our bilateral, the Vice President gave me fishing tips, Kentucky style,” Lammy wrote on X.

The Vances will spend two nights at Chevening before travelling to the Cotswolds, a popular retreat for political and cultural figures.

Wider agenda

The visit comes amid heightened transatlantic tensions, political shifts in both countries, and increased focus on Vance’s foreign policy views as a key figure in President Donald Trump’s administration.

The trip is described as a working visit, with official meetings, cultural site visits, and a planned meeting with US troops. The war in Ukraine will also be on the agenda.

Protests

Near Chevening House, a small group of protesters gathered, some waving Palestinian flags and one holding a sign featuring a meme of a bald Vance.