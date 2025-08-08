Israel’s expansionist actions threaten regional peace: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday once again condemned Israel’s aggressive and expansionist policies, stating that they will escalate tensions in the region.

“Israel’s actions, including the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and its expansionist tactics, are a clear violation of international law and pose a grave threat to regional peace,” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said, emphasising that these actions undermine regional peace and are in violation of international law.

He reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to a peaceful and just resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, advocating for the establishment of a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Addressing the ongoing crisis in Gaza, Khan expressed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, particularly in light of the recent Israeli military aggression.

During the visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari condemned Israeli aggression and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Palestine. The Iranian President thanked Pakistan for its consistent stance against Israeli aggression and expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s role in highlighting the Palestinian cause on international platforms.

Furthermore, the Iranian President met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where both leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral trade ties. The Iranian President’s visit was a testament to the growing diplomatic collaboration between the two nations, with a shared focus on regional peace and stability.

The Iranian President, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, also held talks with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who emphasized the importance of a just and two-state solution to the Palestine issue. Dar reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to the Palestinian cause and will continue advocating for a peaceful resolution based on international law.

In alignment with this, Pakistan has once again demonstrated its commitment to humanitarian support for Gaza. Under the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has dispatched its 18th aid consignment to Gaza.

This shipment includes essential supplies such as dry rations, Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs), and medicines. The shipment, which is a part of Pakistan’s continuous relief efforts, reaffirms the country’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Khan further clarified that Pakistan’s efforts in support of Palestine, Kashmir, and global peace will continue through both political advocacy and humanitarian aid. Pakistan has also called for international efforts to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and ensure the protection of Palestinian civilians.

This latest consignment brings the total amount of relief sent by Pakistan to Gaza to 18 shipments, amounting to 1,815 tons of vital aid. Pakistan’s continued support emphasizes its long-standing commitment to the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination.