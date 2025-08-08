Sports

Haider Ali released on bail following rape charge in Manchester

By News Desk

MANCHESTER: Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali is under investigation by the Greater Manchester Police after a rape accusation was made by a British Pakistani woman. The alleged incident took place on July 23, 2025, at a hotel in Manchester, leading to Ali’s arrest on August 4.

Ali has denied the allegation, stating that he and the woman were friends and that their encounter was consensual. After his arrest at the Spitfire County Cricket Ground in Kent, he was taken to Canterbury Police Station but was not handcuffed during the process.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended Ali while the investigation continues, emphasizing its commitment to respecting the legal proceedings in the UK.

