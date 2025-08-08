Opinion

Give Hub a public park

Editor's Mail
I would like to point out a basic but very significant need of the residents of Hub Chowki — the absence of a proper public park in this area. There is no single park in Hub Chowki where residents can spend time, children can play and families can walk.

Young people are burdened with personal struggles, the elderly endure health problems, and children are left without a place to laugh, play and grow. Building a public park can play a vital role in reducing stress within the community. Parks offer a peaceful environment where people can relax, connect with nature and one another.

I urge the government to establish a public park in Hub Chowki. Such a space would be beneficial for everyone, young and old alike, by promoting healthier, more active and more connected lifestyles.

SANA BALOCH

JANGHI GOT, HUB

