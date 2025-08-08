World

China welcomes Indian PM Modi for SCO Tianjin Summit

By Mian Abrar

BEIJING: China welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to China for the Tianjin Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

According to Indian media reports, Modi will visit China upon invitation on August 31 and attend the SCO Tianjin Summit.

When asked to comment on related reports, Guo said that China will host the SCO Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1 this year, and that leaders of over 20 countries, including all member states of the SCO and heads of 10 international organizations, will attend relevant events.

“The SCO Tianjin Summit will be the largest summit in scale since the establishment of the SCO,” Guo noted.

“China welcomes Prime Minister Modi to China for the SCO Tianjin Summit. We believe that with the concerted effort of all parties, the Tianjin Summit will be a gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results, and the SCO will enter a new stage of high-quality development featuring greater solidarity, coordination, dynamism and productiveness,” said the spokesperson.

Previous article
Xi tells Putin China will continue to promote peace talks in Ukraine crisis
Next article
Bilawal meets Trump’s aide to discuss bilateral ties
Mian Abrar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz slams Israeli cabinet’s Gaza takeover plan as ‘dangerous escalation’

Premier says military operations expansion will only worsen the already existing humanitarian crisis Reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering support for legitimate rights of Palestinian and...

PTI moves LHC seeking permission for Aug 14 Workers’ Convention

‘Another Setback’: Three PTI MNAs removed from key parliamentary posts

14 facilitators held, three terror hideout destroyed in joint Bannu search operation: police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.