Bhittai’s 282nd Urs begins on August 9

HYDERABAD: The 282nd annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA), the revered philosopher, Sufi poet, and saint, will begin on August 9 and continue for three days. Tens of thousands of devotees are expected to gather in the small town of Bhit Shah in Matiari district, near the National Highway, for the occasion.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi and DIG Tariq Razaq Dharejo reviewed the final preparations for the urs on Thursday in Bhit Shah. The commissioner instructed the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the three-day event.

The health department has been tasked with positioning ambulances and setting up medical camps, with fumigation being carried out twice a day. SSP Matiari district Ejaz Memon reported that over 2,600 police officers, including 100 lady constables, will be deployed, and the town will be divided into six sectors. Surveillance will be maintained at 37 key locations, with the shrine monitored through CCTV cameras.

New arrangements include the introduction of a free shuttle service to transport visitors from the parking area to the shrine and back. Additionally, shaded areas, heat stroke camps, and cold water stalls will be set up to help prevent heat-related issues during the event.