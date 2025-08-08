Backlog persists despite new SC appointments

ISLAMABAD: Despite an increase in the number of judges, the backlog of cases in the Supreme Court continues to grow, with the number of pending cases rising since February. According to data from the Supreme Court’s website, 57,089 cases were pending as of August 6, even after the appointment of eight new judges in the last six months.

Currently, the court is not functioning at full strength due to the summer vacation, contributing to the increase in pending cases. Just last week, 56,892 cases were recorded as pending.

When Chief Justice Yahya Afridi took office, 59,435 cases were pending, and the court had 16 permanent judges and two ad hoc judges. After the appointment of six new judges in February and another elevation from the Lahore High Court in April, the number of pending cases still increased, with 55,702 pending in March.

Despite this, there has been some improvement, with the backlog slightly decreasing from 60,507 cases in September 2024. Chief Justice Afridi has prioritized the disposal of criminal cases, particularly death sentences, and a lawyer noted that reducing the backlog by 3,000 cases annually could lead to a significant reduction in the long run.

Several factors have contributed to the backlog, including divisions within the Supreme Court since the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. The constitutional benches created by the amendment have been tied up with important cases concerning military trials of civilians and the transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court. These benches have not yet issued detailed judgments, which has further delayed proceedings.

While the Case Management Plan 2023, initiated by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, was meant to address the backlog, it is reportedly no longer being followed. As the backlog persists, experts and legal professionals continue to call for effective measures to expedite the disposal of cases.