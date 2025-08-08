At least 10 dead and 33 missing after flash floods in China’s Gansu province

GANSU: Flash floods and mudslides in Gansu province, northwest China, have resulted in at least 10 deaths and left 33 people missing, according to state media reports on Friday. The natural disaster, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall starting on August 7, forced local authorities to issue the highest-level emergency warning.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered “utmost effort” in rescue operations, and efforts are ongoing to locate the missing individuals. The heavy rains also trapped 4,000 people in the mountainous Xinglong area, and mudslides in villages like Maliantan have caused further damage. A major relief effort has been launched, including a 100 million yuan disaster relief fund.

The recent event is part of a broader trend of extreme weather in China, with other provinces also experiencing heavy rains and flooding this week. The government has pledged additional resources for recovery efforts in Gansu and Guangdong provinces, where landslides also led to casualties.