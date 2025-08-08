World

At least 10 dead and 33 missing after flash floods in China’s Gansu province

By News Desk

GANSU: Flash floods and mudslides in Gansu province, northwest China, have resulted in at least 10 deaths and left 33 people missing, according to state media reports on Friday. The natural disaster, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall starting on August 7, forced local authorities to issue the highest-level emergency warning.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered “utmost effort” in rescue operations, and efforts are ongoing to locate the missing individuals. The heavy rains also trapped 4,000 people in the mountainous Xinglong area, and mudslides in villages like Maliantan have caused further damage. A major relief effort has been launched, including a 100 million yuan disaster relief fund.

The recent event is part of a broader trend of extreme weather in China, with other provinces also experiencing heavy rains and flooding this week. The government has pledged additional resources for recovery efforts in Gansu and Guangdong provinces, where landslides also led to casualties.

Previous article
Sindh schools to stay closed from August 14 to 17
Next article
Airspace closure causes flight delays at Islamabad airport
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

Haider Ali released on bail following rape charge in Manchester

MANCHESTER: Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali is under investigation by the Greater Manchester Police after a rape accusation was made by a British Pakistani woman....

JD Vance rules out US recognition of Palestinian state

Bhittai’s 282nd Urs begins on August 9

Global outcry as Israel moves to take control of Gaza City

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.