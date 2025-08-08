Ana de Armas makes first public appearance following Tom Cruise romance confirmation

Ana de Armas is radiant and all smiles as she attends the premiere of Ballerina: The World of John Wick in Tokyo, just days after confirming her romance with Tom Cruise. The 37-year-old actress, who stars alongside Keanu Reeves in the film, stepped out on the red carpet at Roppongi Hills in a flowing black dress that highlighted her elegance and joy.

Her dress, with long sleeves and a round neckline, featured sheer fabric with stunning gemstone embellishments around the torso, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble. Ana paired the dress with platform sandals and opted for minimal jewelry, letting her natural beauty shine through with soft, understated makeup. Her hair was styled in a low bun, with a few soft strands framing her face, completing the look.

During the event, Ana greeted fans with a beaming smile, even forming a heart shape with her hands in a sweet gesture. She also embraced the local culture, donning a traditional karate garment while posing with Olympic medalist Natsumi Tsunoda and director Ren Wiseman.

Ana and Tom’s Public Romance and Private Getaway

Ana’s appearance in Tokyo comes shortly after her relationship with Tom Cruise was confirmed. The couple, who had been spotted together on several occasions, made their romance public in late July when they were photographed holding hands during a casual outing in Vermont. According to sources, Ana owns a home in Vermont and had the opportunity to host Tom during their private getaway. “Ana loves Vermont. It’s her place to rest and recharge,” a source told People. “She was excited to show him around and took him to all her favorite spots.”

The couple, who opted for casual outfits during the stroll — Ana in dark jeans and a white t-shirt, and Tom in a navy t-shirt and cap — enjoyed a quiet day exploring. Ana introduced Tom to her favorite bookstore in Woodstock and took him to Billings Farm & Museum, where they blended in as tourists, away from the spotlight. Sources say Ana enjoys spending time with Tom and that their bond has only grown stronger.

A New Chapter for Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise, who has kept his romantic life private since his highly publicized divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012, seems to be opening up to this new chapter with Ana. The couple is now gearing up for their first film project together, Deeper, where they both play lead roles. Sources report that the two are fully focused on the film and have an intense shooting schedule ahead.