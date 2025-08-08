Amal Clooney stuns in fuchsia gown during Italian getaway with George Clooney

Amal Clooney made a striking appearance in Lake Como, Italy, with her husband, George Clooney, turning heads with a bold fashion choice that marked a departure from her usual style. The couple, who have been active in fundraising efforts for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, stepped out for an exclusive dinner event to support their cause, raising funds for free legal aid to journalists and women’s rights groups worldwide.

Amal, 47, looked radiant in a bright fuchsia gown, which featured a draped neckline, a thigh-high split, and a rosette appliqué detail. The stunning dress was paired with a gold clutch and a small matching pink bouquet, adding a charming touch to her ensemble. She completed the look with gold slingback heels, delicate gold jewelry, and black sunglasses. Her long, dark hair was styled in soft waves as she walked hand-in-hand with George, who looked equally dapper in a gray suit and aviator glasses.

This appearance comes just days after Amal dazzled in a sequinned one-shoulder dress by Badgley Mischka with silver fringe, and later, a white off-the-shoulder gown with tiered fringe at another fundraising dinner held at Villa Passalacqua. The fuchsia dress was a refreshing change from her typical neutral-toned gowns, showcasing a vibrant and confident addition to her enviable wardrobe.

The Clooney Family’s Private Life in Lake Como

The Clooneys have been spending time at their lavish mansion in Laglio, a scenic town on the shores of Lake Como. The couple purchased the 18th-century Villa Oleandra in the early 2000s, a sprawling estate with 25 rooms, tennis courts, a pool, a gym, a home cinema, and a garage for George’s vintage motorbike collection. The Clooneys have maintained a low profile when it comes to their private life, particularly protecting their children, twins Alexander and Ella, born in 2017.

Amal opened up about their commitment to privacy in a recent interview, explaining, “Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult. But that’s also why we entertain a lot at home. I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone’s phones away!” The couple is determined to keep their children out of the public eye, with George adding, “We don’t put our children out there; we’ve never put their photo out there or anything like that.”

Protecting Family and Privacy

While they work to raise awareness for global causes, the Clooneys are fiercely protective of their family life. “We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don’t want to have photos of our kids out there,” George explained. “So we have to work hard at trying to stay private, and it’s tricky, as you can imagine.”

Their commitment to privacy has ensured that their children have been raised in an environment away from the spotlight, whether at their homes in Lake Como, the south of France, or London. The Clooneys’ ability to balance their public commitments with family life remains at the heart of their relationship.