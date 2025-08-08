Airspace closure causes flight delays at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A temporary airspace closure at Islamabad International Airport led to unexpected flight delays on Friday, affecting passenger schedules. However, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reported that their immigration section processed 2,847 passengers in just three hours, thanks to quick and effective measures.

With all 14 counters at the FIA Immigration Departure section fully operational, a total of 12 international flights were able to depart within the same timeframe. Despite the disruption caused by the rescheduled flights, the FIA ensured that all screenings and clearances were conducted according to established protocols, maintaining high service efficiency.