33 ‘Indian-sponsored terrorists’ neutralized in Zhob operation: ISPR

Terrorists of ‘Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwarij’ were trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border: Military’s media wing

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 33 terrorists of “Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwarij” attempting to infiltrate across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan’s Zhob on Friday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

In a statement the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “A large group of terrorists belonging to the “Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij” were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border when they were detected by the security forces in the Sambaza area of Balochistan’s Zhob district on the night of August 7 and 8.”

The statement added that the troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate, adding, “As a result of precise, bold and skillful engagement, thirty-three Indian-sponsored Khwarij were sent to hell.”

A large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered, it added.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praise security forces for foiling the infiltration bid of terrorists in Balochistan.

President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces of Pakistan for the recent operation on the Pak-Afghan border in Zhob district. The president paid tribute to the Pak army over terminating 33 active terrorists under Indian funding in Zhob district. The president said that the courage, skills and timely action by the Pak army for the defense of the motherland are praiseworthy. The nation is proud of its brave army, which crushed the evil missions of the enemies.

“Every attempt to invade Pakistan’s land will face a befitting reply. Pakistan will terminate the Indian-supported terrorists, as the whole nation is standing with their armed forces and this war will continue till the complete end of terrorism,” PM Shehbaz said in a statement, paying tribute to the Pak army for stopping the terrorists and executing a successful operation.

The prime minister said that the soldiers of the security forces risked their lives to counter the terrorist invasion and crushed their evil mission. In the war against terrorism, the whole nation is standing with its security forces.

Mohsin Naqvi also expressed his gratitude towards the security forces for killing terrorists near the Pak-Afghan border.

Naqvi said that the timely action of the Pakistan security forces killed 33 terrorists, and it is a great success for the security forces to have achieved by terminating the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij to a terrible end.

The Interior Minister also said that the fate of the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij is a terrible death, and we will not spare the terrorists and their supporters. I salute the security forces for crushing the evil plans of the terrorists. The nation takes these successful operations as a point of pride, and they are also proud of the professional skills and courage of their security forces. The nation is standing with its security forces.

Pakistan has been grappling with an alarming rise in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. The country ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025.

Last month, 30 terrorists of an “Indian proxy” outfit were killed as they attempted to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghan border in Hassan Khel tehsil of KP’s North Waziristan district.