Wasim Akram calls for Babar Azam’s return to T20 squad for Asia Cup 2025

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has urged for the inclusion of Babar Azam in the national T20 squad ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Akram emphasized the need for an experienced player in the batting lineup, especially with major tournaments like the Asia Cup and World Cup on the horizon.

Babar Azam’s last T20 appearance for Pakistan was in December 2024 against South Africa. After a series of underwhelming performances, including a dip in his strike rate, he was dropped from the squad. However, Akram remains a strong supporter of his return to the team.

“If I had the authority, I would definitely include Babar Azam in the national T20 team,” Akram stated. He stressed that Pakistan needs a seasoned batter in the squad, particularly as the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup approach. Akram noted Babar’s impressive run-scoring ability during his time at Somerset in 2019, where he played at a nearly 150 strike rate.

Akram further explained that experience is vital in high-pressure situations, especially in major tournaments. He praised Babar’s capacity to anchor innings, saying, “When we’re chasing 140 or 160, especially against big teams, we need someone who can take responsibility and lead the team.”

Akram also mentioned that Babar is adaptable and can adjust his game to suit various match situations. “He’s done it in the past and can do it in the future as well,” Akram said. He added that Babar still has a lot to offer Pakistan and urged fans to support him.

On the topic of Babar’s position in the batting lineup, Akram shared his thoughts, saying, “The coach can play Babar at any position he wants. In my opinion, number three is ideal for him, but it will depend on the situation.”

Babar Azam’s recent form in T20 internationals has been under scrutiny. In his last 10 matches, he scored 236 runs at an average of 26, without a half-century. He also failed to score in double figures in three of his last five innings.

Babar last captained Pakistan during the 2024 T20 World Cup, where the team’s disappointing performance led the Pakistan Cricket Board to prioritize youth development.