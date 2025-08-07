US report on Titan submersible implosion points to operator’s failures

A final report released by the US Coast Guard has determined that multiple safety failures and poor operational conduct by OceanGate led to the tragic implosion of its Titan submersible in 2023, resulting in the deaths of all five passengers. The investigation outlined a series of errors related to safety protocols, design flaws, and the company’s overall management.

The 335-page report states that OceanGate’s failure to adhere to established safety engineering protocols, along with inadequate testing and maintenance of the submersible, was the primary cause of the disaster. The company was also accused of using intimidation tactics to prevent staff from voicing safety concerns, creating a toxic work environment that deterred whistleblowers.

The ill-fated expedition, which was bound for the Titanic wreckage site, included OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, French deep-sea expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman. Tickets for the voyage cost \$250,000 each.

On June 18, 2023, communication was lost with the submersible about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive. The Coast Guard’s report revealed that the submersible imploded while over two miles underwater, subjecting its occupants to almost 5,000 pounds per square inch of water pressure, resulting in instant death. A “bang” was heard by the monitoring team on the surface, which was later linked to the implosion.

The debris from the submersible was found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck site, about 1,600 feet from its bow, and human remains were recovered when the sub was brought back to the surface.

The Coast Guard report also pointed out that OceanGate continued to operate the Titan despite previous incidents that compromised its hull and other critical components. It further criticized the submersible’s design, particularly its carbon fiber hull, which was found to have weakened the vessel’s overall structural integrity. Notably, the Titan was not certified, inspected, or registered by any recognized international organization.

The Coast Guard’s findings were followed by a lawsuit filed by the family of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who had made 37 previous dives to the Titanic site, accusing OceanGate of gross negligence. Shortly after the incident, OceanGate suspended all operations.

The wreckage of the Titanic, which sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg, is located about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland and continues to draw explorers and tourists seeking to experience its tragic history.