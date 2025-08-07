Two more suspects killed in encounters with CCD

LAHORE: Two suspects were killed during encounters with the Crime Control Department (CCD), bringing the total death toll to four in clashes with the Force.

According to CCD officials, after earlier encounters in Green Town and Kahna areas, clashes occurred in Allama Iqbal Town and Kotwali localities. During the encounter in Iqbal Town, one suspect, Usman Khalid, was killed. In another encounter in Kotwali, another suspect, Qasim, lost his life.

Officials stated that both suspects had been in CCD custody and were being taken for recovery and identification when they were attacked by their accomplices. The suspects were killed by gunfire from their own associates.

Earlier, in a similar sequence of events, Babar Ali was killed in a confrontation in Saddar, while Nazir was killed in Kahna. However, in all these incidents, CCD personnel and their vehicles remained unharmed.