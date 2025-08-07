Trump urges all Middle East nations to join Abraham Accords for regional peace

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was important that Middle Eastern countries join the Abraham Accords, which aim to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel, saying it will ensure peace in the region.

“Now that the nuclear arsenal being ‘created’ by Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, it is very important to me that all Middle Eastern countries join the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

As part of the Abraham Accords, signed during Trump’s first term in office, four Muslim-majority countries agreed to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel after US mediation.

Efforts to expand the accords have been complicated by a soaring death toll and starvation in Gaza.

The war in Gaza, where local authorities say more than 60,000 people have died, has provoked global anger. Canada, France, and the United Kingdom have announced plans in recent days to recognize an independent Palestinian state.

Trump’s administration is actively discussing with Azerbaijan the possibility of bringing that nation and some Central Asian allies into the Abraham Accords, hoping to deepen their existing ties with Israel, according to five sources with knowledge of the matter.