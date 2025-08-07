SHO and three others remanded in murder case

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate in Malir has granted physical remand to four individuals in connection with the murder of a youth at the Shah Latif police station. The suspects, including SHO Sadruddin Mirani, ASI Saleem Mughal, and two others named Atif and Shahzaib, are under investigation.

According to the investigation officer, Atif and Shahzaib had brought a man to the police station, accusing him of robbery. A confrontation occurred inside the station, during which Atif allegedly opened fire, resulting in the death of the accused. SHO Mirani and ASI Mughal are accused of tampering with the evidence by deleting CCTV footage and cleaning the crime scene. They are further charged with concealing evidence related to the murder.

The suspects will remain in police custody until August 8 for further investigation.