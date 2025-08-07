NATIONAL

Senator Mashal Yousafzai plans to move PHC over ECP notification delay

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Newly elected Senator Mashal Yousafzai has announced her decision to move the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for failing to issue her official notification, despite the passage of seven days since the Senate election.

Mashal Yousafzai, who won the Senate by-election for the seat vacated by Dr. Sania Nishtar on July 31, has yet to receive her notification, unlike other newly elected senators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This delay has resulted in her inability to take the oath of office.

Speaking to Dunya News, Senator Yousafzai expressed her frustration, stating: “It’s been seven days, and I still haven’t received my notification. This delay has prevented me from taking my oath.”

While she remains hopeful that the notification will be issued soon, Yousafzai is uncertain why the ECP has not confirmed her appointment yet.

In response, Sohail Khan, spokesperson for the Election Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, acknowledged that all required documents for Mashal Yousafzai have been submitted to the ECP in Islamabad and that the notification should have been issued by now. He assured that the notification would likely be released within the next day or two.

However, Mashal Yousafzai has made it clear that if the delay persists, she will take legal action to ensure her constitutional rights are upheld.

News Desk
News Desk

