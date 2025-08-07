NATIONAL

Restaurant sealed on Murree Expressway for serving expired food

By News Desk
Pakistani turists sit over a car as they cross a street covered with snow during a snowfall in Murree, some 65 km north of Islamabad, on January 5, 2019. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP)

MURREE: A restaurant located at Phulgran on the Murree Expressway was sealed by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday after it was found serving expired food and maintaining unhygienic conditions. During an inspection, the PFA team discovered expired food items, including meat, and observed poor sanitation practices. The establishment also had a significant presence of red betel nuts.

As a result of the violations, the restaurant was immediately shut down, and a fine of Rs. 50,000 was imposed. The action was taken under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, as part of the ongoing efforts to ensure the provision of quality food for both locals and tourists in the Murree District.

In case of any complaints, the public has been encouraged to contact the PFA Helpline at 1223. The name of the restaurant has not been disclosed by the authority.

Previous article
MWM leader’s son killed in suspected sectarian attack
Next article
Minister claims Bahria Town involved in money laundering worth billions
