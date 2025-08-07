NATIONAL

Punjab orders private schools to offer free education to 10% of students

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department has issued a directive requiring private schools to provide free education to 10% of their students. The initiative focuses on children from low-income families, those in need, and children with special needs.

To enforce this mandate, the department is reactivating the Private Schools Ordinance of 2014 and has instructed education officers to ensure compliance. The Ministry of Education is also gathering lists of students who will be eligible for free education. Private schools will be required to submit the details of these students, and the survey will be completed by August 31, following the summer break.

Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat stressed that private schools will be held accountable for fulfilling this requirement. He also announced that the province is preparing to establish its first autism schools specifically for children with special needs.

Previous article
Minister claims Bahria Town involved in money laundering worth billions
Next article
E-Paper 25-8-7 KHI
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Restaurant sealed on Murree Expressway for serving expired food

MURREE: A restaurant located at Phulgran on the Murree Expressway was sealed by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday after it was found...

MWM leader’s son killed in suspected sectarian attack

SHO and three others remanded in murder case

US report on Titan submersible implosion points to operator’s failures

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.