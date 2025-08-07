Punjab orders private schools to offer free education to 10% of students

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department has issued a directive requiring private schools to provide free education to 10% of their students. The initiative focuses on children from low-income families, those in need, and children with special needs.

To enforce this mandate, the department is reactivating the Private Schools Ordinance of 2014 and has instructed education officers to ensure compliance. The Ministry of Education is also gathering lists of students who will be eligible for free education. Private schools will be required to submit the details of these students, and the survey will be completed by August 31, following the summer break.

Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat stressed that private schools will be held accountable for fulfilling this requirement. He also announced that the province is preparing to establish its first autism schools specifically for children with special needs.