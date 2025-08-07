Punjab Government extends school summer vacations yet again

The Punjab School Education Department has officially extended summer vacations for all public and private schools across the province. The new vacation period will now run from August 14 to August 31, 2025, providing extra relief to students and parents.

An official notification issued by the department on August 7 confirmed the decision, noting that schools would resume on Monday, September 1, 2025, for the start of the new academic term.

The extension builds on an earlier notification from May 20, 2025, and applies to all educational institutions governed by the Punjab School Education Department. District Education Authorities (DEAs) Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to the revised schedule.

Clearing Misunderstandings Over Fake Notices

The announcement follows confusion caused by a fake notification circulating online, which falsely claimed that the summer holidays had been extended. In response, the Punjab Education Department swiftly issued a clarification, urging the public to rely solely on official sources for updates. The latest official notification has now put the rumors to rest, confirming the extended break until August 31, 2025.