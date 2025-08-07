NATIONAL

Punjab Government extends school summer vacations yet again

By Web Desk

The Punjab School Education Department has officially extended summer vacations for all public and private schools across the province. The new vacation period will now run from August 14 to August 31, 2025, providing extra relief to students and parents.

An official notification issued by the department on August 7 confirmed the decision, noting that schools would resume on Monday, September 1, 2025, for the start of the new academic term.

The extension builds on an earlier notification from May 20, 2025, and applies to all educational institutions governed by the Punjab School Education Department. District Education Authorities (DEAs) Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to the revised schedule.

Clearing Misunderstandings Over Fake Notices

The announcement follows confusion caused by a fake notification circulating online, which falsely claimed that the summer holidays had been extended. In response, the Punjab Education Department swiftly issued a clarification, urging the public to rely solely on official sources for updates. The latest official notification has now put the rumors to rest, confirming the extended break until August 31, 2025.

Previous article
Meghan Markle’s shocking confession on her birthday leaves Royal family speechless
Next article
NA approves Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill to streamline border operations
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt greenlights recruitment of 3,229 constables for upgraded FC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved the recruitment of 3,229 constables to strengthen the recently upgraded Federal Constabulary (FC), a move aimed at enhancing...

Denise Richards seen in public with black eye days after Aaron Phypers calls cops

Two more suspects killed in encounters with CCD

Pakistani footballer goes ‘missing’ in Norway during championship

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.