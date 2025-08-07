PM wants global standards of specialized healthcare in construction of JMC

PM Shehbaz directs transparency, merit in construction and staff recruitment for JMC, stressing third-party validation for quality and transparency

Says JMC will be built with international-standard facilities, which will offer better facilities as compared to Lahore’s PKLI

Expresses satisfaction over performance of PSX, calling the bullish trend in stock market as a strong reflection of investor confidence in the govt’s economic policies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to ensure global standards of specialized healthcare in the construction of Jinnah Medical Complex.

Jinnah Medical Complex will be a world-class hospital providing medical treatment for patients from all four provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the prime minister said while chairing a review meeting on the progress of JMC’s construction.

The prime minister directed to prioritize transparency and merit in the construction and staff recruitment for Jinnah Medical Complex. He also instructed to ensure the third-party validation for construction quality and transparency.

He directed the preparation of a plan to improve primary and secondary healthcare systems in Islamabad to reduce pressure on tertiary hospitals. He said the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) was effectively serving as a source of treatment for patients.

The Jinnah Medical Complex will be built with international-standard facilities, and it will have even better facilities as compared to that of PKLI, the prime minister said, stressing to outsource all related services, including janitorial, totally on merit.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the concept design, board formation, land acquisition, and progress regarding the proposed commercial center adjacent to the hospital.

The meeting was informed that the concept design, land transfer, and board appointments were in their final stages. It was further noted that geotechnical studies and social impact studies are underway to ensure the highest construction standards and to enhance the hospital’s utility for residents of Islamabad and surrounding areas.

The meeting was also briefed on the timelines and targets for various initiatives. Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Syed Mustafa Kamal, PM’s

Coordinator for Health Dr. Mukhtar Bharath, PKLI Chairman Professor Dr. Saeed Akhtar, and relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

PM expresses satisfaction as KSE-100 crosses 145,000-point mark

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep satisfaction over the performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged past the historic 145,000-point milestone.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif said the bullish trend in the stock market is a strong reflection of investor confidence in the government’s economic policies.

“The recent upward momentum in the stock exchange indicates growing trust in the government’s direction and commitment to economic stability,” said the Prime Minister. He emphasized that facilitating business and investment remains among the government’s top priorities.

PM Shehbaz pointed out that improvements in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have streamlined the tax system and provided relief to the business community. “Reforms in the FBR have not only strengthened the tax structure but have also made it more business-friendly,” he said.

“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s economic trajectory is improving, and we are steadily moving toward sustainable growth,” the prime minister said.