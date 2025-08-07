NATIONAL

Pakistani footballer goes ‘missing’ in Norway during championship

By Monitoring Report

KARACHI: A footballer, Amanullah Rauf Baloch, who traveled to Norway to participate in the Norway Cup Street Football Championship, has gone missing in Oslo.

Amanullah, a member of the Islamabad Street Children Team, reportedly disappeared on the very first day after arriving in Norway.

Sources confirmed that the missing player, hailing from Lyari, was reported to the local police in Oslo. The Pakistani Embassy in Norway has been notified, along with relevant authorities in Pakistan.

It is being reported that Amanullah Baloch did not take part in the Under-15 Boys event. The Islamabad team had traveled under the welfare organization Muslim Hands, which is internationally recognized. In the previous year, Amanullah had also participated in the same tournament, playing for a local Norwegian team.

This year, three teams from Pakistan joined the Norway Cup. However, another team, backed by a special grant of Rs18.4 million from the Sindh government, could not participate due to delays.

Lyari’s Better Future Pakistan Football Club claimed the Boys U-15 title at the Norway Cup 2025, and their girls’ team reached the A-level round in the U-14 category. Islamabad’s Street Children Team made it to the pre-quarterfinals in the Boys U-17 category.

Monitoring Report
