Pakistan gives stern warning to India of deep strikes

ISLAMABAD: In a stern warning to India, Pakistan’s military has stated that any future aggression would be met with decisive force, including strikes deep inside India. The remarks came from Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in an interview with The Economist.

Chaudhry emphasized that if provoked, Pakistan would begin by targeting India’s eastern economic hubs. He stressed that India needs to understand that Pakistan could strike anywhere in India in retaliation to any act of aggression.

The warning follows rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, particularly after the April 2025 attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which led to a military confrontation between the two countries. In May, Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets and launched a major retaliatory operation named Bunyanum Marsoos, targeting Indian military positions.

The ISPR chief also dismissed rumors that Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir was positioning himself for the presidency, calling such claims “completely baseless.” The military has also rejected Indian disinformation campaigns that attempted to link Pakistan’s warning to Bangladesh, clarifying that the statement referred only to India’s eastern economic heartlands.

Sources indicated that these areas, including cities like Kolkata, Jamshedpur, and Bhubaneswar, are critical for India’s industrial, energy, and IT infrastructure. Any military action targeting these regions would represent a significant escalation, going beyond simple border skirmishes.

Pakistan reiterated that while it seeks peace, it will not tolerate aggression and warned that any attempt to provoke the country would meet a strong and strategic response.