Netanyahu confirms Israeli support to India during Operation Sindoor

By Agencies

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed his country’s role in providing support to India during Operation Sindoor in May, when India attacked Pakistani sites under the guise of targeting “terrorists.”

Benjamin Netanyahu in a post on X announced that he met the Indian ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, in Jerusalem on Thursday, where they “discussed strengthening and expanding cooperation between Israel and India, particularly in the fields of security and economics”.

“Afterward, I held a meeting with a group of senior journalists from India and answered their questions,” the Israeli leader wrote.

According to an Indian television channel, Netanyahu confirmed the use of Israeli weapons during India’s military operations in May, including the deployment of HARPY drones and the Barak-8 missile, which is jointly developed with India.

“The things we provided before worked very well on the field… we develop our weapons in the field and they are battle-tested,” the Israeli Prime Minister was quoted as saying by the TV. “They worked fine and we have a pretty solid foundation.”

The channel added that Israel was one of several countries that supported Operation Sindoor.

According to another Indian channel, New Delhi deployed the HARPY and SkyStriker loitering munitions “to great effect” during Operation Sindoor, reportedly targeting Pakistani air defence and surveillance systems.

