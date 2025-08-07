NA approves Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill to streamline border operations

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday passed the Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025, marking a significant step toward improving cross-border trade and travel.

The legislation aims to create a dedicated authority to manage land ports and coordinate inter-departmental operations at border points.

With this bill, Pakistan joins India and Bangladesh in South Asia in establishing a land port authority, a move aimed at enhancing the movement of goods and people across borders.

The bill was introduced by Minister of State for Interior, Tallal Chaudhry, on behalf of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. It was approved after a clause-by-clause review in the lower house.

Once it passes the Senate and is signed into law by President Asif Ali Zardari, the bill will pave the way for the establishment of the Pakistan Land Port Authority, which will function as a statutory agency.

PPP’s Syed Naveed Qamar, who chairs the NA Standing Committee on Finance, mentioned that his party had raised concerns over several clauses of the bill. However, after extensive discussions and amendments recommended by the legislative committee, PPP agreed to support the bill. Twelve amendments were proposed and approved with consensus.