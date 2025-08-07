Mudslide devastates town in Indian Himalayas: Four dead, over 100 missing

HIMALAYA: A flash flood triggered by a mudslide slammed into a town in the Indian Himalayas on Tuesday, resulting in at least four deaths and around 100 people reported missing. The powerful flood, accompanied by torrents of debris, tore through a narrow mountain valley, causing widespread destruction in Dharali, located in Uttarakhand state.

The Indian Ministry of Defence expressed concern over the situation, confirming that multiple buildings had been swept away by the surge of muddy water. Videos broadcast by Indian media showed terrifying scenes of multi-storey buildings being engulfed by the dark, muddy waves, while terrified residents tried to flee before being consumed by the debris.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the area, with efforts being described as “on a war footing.” The Indian army sent 150 troops to assist in the rescue operation, managing to help around 20 people survive the devastating flow of freezing sludge. The army’s assessment indicated that the mudslide caused a sudden flow of debris and water through the town, with images showing slow-moving rivers of mud swamping large parts of the settlement. In some areas, the mud reached the rooftops of buildings.

State Disaster Response Force commander Arpan Yaduvanshi reported that the mud reached depths of up to 50 feet, completely burying some homes. Authorities are continuing their search and rescue operations, using every available resource to locate and evacuate survivors.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, emphasizing that no effort would be spared in providing assistance to the affected region. Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attributed the tragedy to an intense “cloudburst,” describing the destruction as “extremely sad and distressing.”

The rescue operations remain ongoing as authorities continue their efforts to locate survivors amidst the devastating aftermath.