Lahore launches its first electric train for urban transit

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversaw the trial run of Pakistan’s first urban electric train, the Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SART) system, on Tuesday. The trial took place between Ali Town and Muslim Town in Lahore, where the CM observed the train’s performance amidst regular city traffic. The event attracted attention from locals along Raiwind and Canal Roads.

Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan briefed the CM on the technical aspects of the electric train, which was manufactured by Norinco International. The system consists of three air-conditioned coaches with a total capacity of 320 passengers. The fully electric train, designed for urban commuting, can travel up to 40 kilometers on a single charge, with plans to add a fourth coach in the future.

Already operational in countries like Turkey, China, and the UAE, the SART system is being introduced to Pakistan as part of efforts to modernize public transport and reduce environmental impact. The government aims to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution with this initiative. “This project is not just about transportation; it’s a symbol of progress,” said Maryam Nawaz. “The SART will improve Lahore’s connectivity, and similar projects are being planned for Gujranwala and Faisalabad.”

In another development, the CM announced the introduction of 1,100 electric buses across Punjab. The buses will operate in major cities and towns, with a fare of Rs20, making sustainable transport more accessible to the public.

Additionally, during a ceremony under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” initiative, the CM highlighted her government’s efforts to address public service gaps. She pledged to resolve water shortages across the province within the next year through infrastructure investments. She also noted the reinstatement of free medicines for the public, with 95 percent of patients now receiving medication at no cost. The government is also expanding health access through the Clinic on Wheels program, which provides free primary care to neighborhoods.